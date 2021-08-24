Home Business El Salvador builds Bitcoin infrastructure ahead of full-scale adoption By BTC Peers

El Salvador builds Bitcoin infrastructure ahead of full-scale adoption By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

El Salvador builds Bitcoin infrastructure ahead of full-scale adoption

Following its move to make legal tender, El Salvador is putting infrastructures in place to make the transition as smooth as possible.

According to President Nayib Bukele, El Salvadorians will be able to convert their crypto to fiat once the Bitcoin Law takes effect on September 7. To this effect, there will be 200 automated teller machines and 50 branches that will allow residents to convert their Bitcoin into U.S. dollars from the said date.

Bukele, in a Sunday tweet, disclosed that the country’s 4.5 million adults would be able to hold their Bitcoin or “withdraw it in cash at any of the 200 ATMs” once it is officially accepted as legal tender.

