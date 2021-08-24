El Salvador builds Bitcoin infrastructure ahead of full-scale adoption By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Following its move to make legal tender, El Salvador is putting infrastructures in place to make the transition as smooth as possible.

According to President Nayib Bukele, El Salvadorians will be able to convert their crypto to fiat once the Bitcoin Law takes effect on September 7. To this effect, there will be 200 automated teller machines and 50 branches that will allow residents to convert their Bitcoin into U.S. dollars from the said date.

Bukele, in a Sunday tweet, disclosed that the country’s 4.5 million adults would be able to hold their Bitcoin or “withdraw it in cash at any of the 200 ATMs” once it is officially accepted as legal tender.