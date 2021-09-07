El Salvador becomes first country to adopt bitcoin as official currency

Businesses will accept payment in bitcoin alongside the U.S. dollar Photo by Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images

Article content SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a real-world experiment proponents say will lower commission costs for billions of dollars sent from abroad but which critics warned may fuel money laundering.

Article content The change means businesses should accept payment in bitcoin alongside the U.S. dollar, which has been El Salvador’s official currency since 2001 and will remain legal tender. President Nayib Bukele, who has pushed for adopting the cryptocurrency, says it will help Salvadorans save about US$400 million the government calculates is spent annually on commissions for remittances. The 40-year-old president is popular with the public but has been accused of eroding democracy, including by the U.S. Biden administration. Photo by Jose Cabezas/Reuters files Doubters say bitcoin could increase regulatory and financial risks for the Central American nation, and polls show Salvadorans are wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency, which can shed hundreds of dollars in value in a day.

Article content To warm up a skeptical public, Bukele has promised every citizen US$30 in bitcoin if they sign up for a government digital wallet. Ahead of the launch, El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins, Bukele said, helping drive the currency price above US$52,000 for the first time since May. Underscoring the risks, bitcoin weakened about 4 per cent to US$50,516 hours later. In the early hours of Tuesday the wallet had not appeared on Apple Inc., Google and Huawei’s app download platforms, however, prompting a series of tweets from Bukele, including one with a red-faced “angry” emoticon. “Release him! @Apple @Google and @Huawei,” Bukele said. The wallet was later available from Huawei. Some citizens are optimistic. “It’s going to be beneficial … we have family in the United States and they can send money at no cost, whereas banks charge,” said Reina Isabel Aguilar, a store owner in El Zonte Beach, some 49 kilometres (30 m) southwest of capital San Salvador.

Article content Known as Bitcoin Beach, the town of El Zonte aims to become one of the world’s first bitcoin economies. In the run-up to the launch, the government has installed ATMs that will allow bitcoin to be converted into dollars and withdrawn without commission from the digital wallet, called Chivo. Bukele on Monday looked to temper expectations for quick results and asked for patience. Photo by Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images “Like all innovations, El Salvador’s bitcoin process has a learning curve. Every road to the future is like this and not everything will be achieved in a day, or in a month,” he said on Twitter. The cryptocurrency has been notoriously volatile, rising to more than US$64,000 in April and falling almost as low as US$30,000 in May this year. The move to make bitcoin legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar has muddied the outlook for El Salvador’s quest for more than US$1 billion in financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Article content But Bukele, who does not shy away from controversy, on Monday retweeted a video that showed his face superimposed on actor Jaime Foxx in a scene from Django Unchained, Quentin Tarantino’s film about American slavery. The video portrayed Bukele whipping a slave trader who had the IMF emblem emblazoned on his face. Bukele later deleted the retweet. In his own tweet, Bukele said: “We must break the paradigms of the past. El Salvador has the right to advance towards the first world.” © Thomson Reuters 2021 _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Finance newsletter.

