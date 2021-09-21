El Salvador acts on Bitcoin price dip and buys 150 BTC By Cointelegraph

Despite warnings from global agencies regarding its adoption of (BTC), El Salvador’s government continues to seize market opportunities.
As the Bitcoin price fell below $46,000 on Monday morning, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter (NYSE:) that the country has “bought the dip.” With 150 new coins, the Central American government now holds 700 BTC, worth close to $32 million at the time of writing.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.