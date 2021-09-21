El Salvador acts on Bitcoin price dip and buys 150 BTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
El Salvador acts on Bitcoin price dip and buys 150 BTC

Despite warnings from global agencies regarding its adoption of (BTC), El Salvador’s government continues to seize market opportunities.

As the Bitcoin price fell below $46,000 on Monday morning, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter (NYSE:) that the country has “bought the dip.” With 150 new coins, the Central American government now holds 700 BTC, worth close to $32 million at the time of writing.