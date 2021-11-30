El Chapo’s Wife Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Her Involvement With The Sinaloa Drug Cartel

“That’s mine, and imma stick beside him!” Roomies, when it comes to a woman holding her man down, nobody goes harder than Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s wife, aka ride or die, Emma Coronel Aispuro. Emma understood the assignment, and for her role with the Sinaloa drug cartel, she is facing hard time. Today a U.S. judge sentenced 32-year-old Emma to three years behind bars.

According to CNN, Emma will spend the next three years in prison and will have four years of supervised release. In addition, she has to forfeit $1.5 million in connection to drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband’s narcotics empire. Judge Rudolph Contreras also imposed a $300 special assessment fine for each of the three counts she pleaded guilty to.

As we previously reported, Emma has been behind bars since March when she was arrested in Virginia at Dulles International Airport. Reports stated when arrested, she was facing a charge for participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation to the U.S. Emma was charged formally on June 10th and will get credit for time already served.

Emma addressed the court before the ruling during today’s sentencing and expressed deep remorse for her involvement with El Chapo and the Sinaloa Cartel. As well as any harm she may have caused the citizens of the U.S. She also accepted full responsibility and begged Judge Contreras to consider her 9-year-old twin daughters, who already have one incarcerated parent.

Emma’s team also asked if her prison term could be held in a facility near Los Angeles, where her daughters live, but it’s unclear if the judge has considered the request.

