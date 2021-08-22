Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
CAIRO — The revenues from Egypt’s Suez Canal rose 11.2% to $3.88 billion from Jan 20 – Aug 20 compared with the same period in the previous year, when revenues were at $3.49 billion, the canal’s authority chairman, Osama Rabie, told a local TV channel on Sunday.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy)