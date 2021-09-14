Egyptian Gas to Reach Lebanon By Year-End, Says Minister

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Egypt’s natural-gas will be delivered to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria within three months, as the Arab states seek to help end power shortages in their crisis-ridden neighbor.

It is waiting for some “procedures” to be completed, including for Lebanon to submit a funding request to the World Bank, the country’s Oil Minister Tarek El Molla told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a conference.

Energy ministers from the four countries agreed during a meeting in Jordan last week to work out details of a plan to resume Egyptian gas shipments and Jordanian power to Lebanon. The gas will help feed the Deir Ammar power plant in Lebanon, which has a capacity of 450 megawatts.