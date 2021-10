Article content

DUBAI — Egypt is targeting a primary surplus of 1.5% of its gross domestic product and a budget deficit of 6.7% of GDP in the 2021-22 financial year, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday citing the finance minister.

The country’s financial year runs from July to June. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)