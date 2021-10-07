Egypt hikes local fuel prices in quarterly review – official gazette

Article content

CAIRO — Egypt has raised domestic fuel prices in a quarterly review that links energy prices to international markets, the official gazette said early on Friday.

The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol were raised to 7 Egyptian pounds ($0.45) per liter, 8.25 EGP/liter and 9.25 EGP/liter, respectively, effective from 0900 local time (0700 GMT) on Friday, a petroleum minister decision published in the gazette said. ($1 = 15.6500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mohamed Wali; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Himani Sarkar)