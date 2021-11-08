Egypt central bank approves instant payment regulations By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Central Bank of Egypt’s headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt’s central bank has approved regulations designed to allow people to make instant electronic payments between bank accounts using their mobile phones, it said in a statement on Monday.

A new network, to be launched by the end of the year, would also allow customers to manage all their bank accounts and complete transfers with any bank through a single application, the statement said.

“Customers will be able through the new network to complete transfers within a few seconds, on weekdays and during official holidays using various electronic payment tools issued by Egyptian banks,” central bank deputy governor Rami Aboul Naga said in the statement.

Egypt over the last two years has introduced a series of new legislation and regulatory changes designed to unleash fintech investments and change the way the country’s largely unbanked citizens do business.

Payments firms, which in Egypt work in association with banks, also stand to benefit greatly from the new regulations, said Ahmed Mohsen, a cofounder of Egyptian lending and payments start-up MNT-Halan.

“It is a real game changer,” he said.

The change will allow a whole new series of functions, including money transfers with an IPN (instant payment network) or phone number, and the topping up of prepaid cards and electronic wallets, he said.

“Right now you cannot do peer-to-peer transfers across cards, (and) I need to do an ACH (automated clearing house) to move money from one bank account to another, and that would need all your banking details,” Mohsen said. “And I cannot top up my prepaid card using my bank account.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR