Egon Zehnder Survey Reveals Pandemic-Fueled “She-cession” Has Stunted Female Progress in the Workplace

As many women were disproportionately impacted by workplace challenges during the pandemic – with job loss and resignation rates both higher than men – Egon Zehnder’s survey uncovered that these setbacks hold the potential to disrupt women’s leadership, advancement, and work-life balance in the long-term.

ZURICH — An international study of business executives has revealed that the global pandemic has severely limited workplace advancement opportunities for women, and that leaders feel restricted in their abilities to step-in and help due to other COVID-19-fueled business challenges.

To address these challenges, business executives need to prioritize redefining long-held constructs and definitions of work and create cultures that allow female workers and leaders to thrive in this latest evolution of the workplace. This requires a more human approach to all facets of leadership and consideration to how we work, where it happens, and how we collaborate. Leaders should explore new success indicators, adopt different models of working, with more emphasis on quality and speed of work, than on time spent in the office.

Especially as the Delta variant further postpones reopening plans for many businesses, the systems, cultures, and processes leaders re-establish now will be vital to championing women in the “new” workplace – and for building strong, diverse, and resilient organizations.

Leaders must also take allyship and mentoring to the next level, and go beyond expressing support, but take personal responsibility for creating a more inclusive workplace and ensuring there are opportunities for career progression across the organization. The results show that just 25% of respondents are promoting women and only 12% are pursuing equal pay to support women’s advancement . And, while 37% are building confidence and giving encouragement, there needs to be more specific and tangible plans in place for ensuring women’s advancement.

“While prior to the pandemic, women had been making steady headway in the workplace – increasing leadership roles, board presence, organization visibility and more – COVID-19 has all but halted that progress. Even worse, this new survey demonstrates the pandemic is threatening to reverse these trends and stall advancement long-term,” said Pam Warren, Egon Zehnder’s Global Co-Lead of DEI. “Leaders need to act now by taking swift, tangible action to redefine long-held constructs of what work means and looks like to create a post-pandemic culture where women – and all workers – can thrive.”

The study, published by leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder, was released as part of their annual Leaders & Daughters initiative – a series of events that brings together leaders across generations to discuss the opportunities and challenges women face in the professional world. In addition to the live discussions, leaders from around the world can pen personal letters of wisdom to their daughters and mentees through the To My Daughter campaign .

