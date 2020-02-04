EFL live on Sky Sports: five new games announced in March | Soccer news







Sky Sports has announced five more EFL games that will be shown live in March.

%MINIFYHTMLe41975ce84ef0ad299590b477355140d11% %MINIFYHTMLe41975ce84ef0ad299590b477355140d12%

Following the announcement of two more live EFL games Sky sports Last week, five more championship games were added to the calendar as the season warms.

The last EFL games announced will be shown live on Sky Sports Date Accessory Start time Fri March 13 Fulham vs Brentford 7.45pm Saturday March 14 West Brom vs Birmingham 12.30 p.m. Tuesday March 17 Brentford vs West Brom 7.45pm Wed March 18 Leeds vs Fulham 7.45pm Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield 7.45pm

On Friday, March 13, the candidates for the promotion and the rivals of West London, Fulham and Brentford, meet at Craven Cottage for a kickoff at 7.45 pm, while the next day, Saturday March 14, there are a confrontation between the rivals of Midlands West Brom and Birmingham (12.30 pm)

In the following week there will be three more games live on Sky sports with some great promotional clashes. Brentford will face West Brom on Tuesday, March 17, while on Wednesday, March 18, we will show both Leeds vs. Fulham and Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield (they all start at 7.45 pm).

All EFL games announced live on Sky so far …

February

Friday 7: Bristol City vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

Saturday 8: Wigan vs. Preston, 12.30pm; Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, 5.30pm

Sun 9: Millwall vs West Brom, 1.30pm

Tuesday 11: Swansea City vs Queens Park Rangers, 7.45pm

Wednesday 12: Bristol City vs. Derby County, 7.45pm; Millwall vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Fri 14: Hull City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm

Saturday 15: West Bromwich Albion vs. Nottingham Forest, 12.30 p.m.

Friday 21: Derby County vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 22: Brentford vs. Blackburn Rovers, 12.30 p.m.

Tuesday 25: Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Wed 26: Millwall vs Birmingham, 7.45pm; Middlesbrough vs Leeds, 7.45pm

Sat 29: Casco vs Leeds, 12.30 p.m.

March

Sun 1: Coventry, vs Sunderland, 12 p.m.

Mon 2: Middlesbrough vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Friday 6: Nottingham Forest vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Saturday 7: Bristol City vs. Fulham, 12.30 p.m.

Friday the 13th: Fulham vs Brentford, 7.45pm *

Saturday 14: West Brom vs Birmingham, 12.30 p.m. *

Tuesday 17: Brentford vs. West Brom, 7.45pm *

Wed 18: Leeds vs. Fulham, 7.45pm *; Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield, 7.45pm *

* *Last games announced