Edward Rogers Wins Control of Cable Firm’s Board in Court

Article content (Bloomberg) — A Canadian court has backed Edward Rogers in his fight against his family at Rogers Communications Inc., opening the way for him to take control of the board of the wireless and cable company in the midst of a $16 billion takeover. Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled in favor of the cable scion, who had argued he has the right to replace five board members without a shareholder meeting. The company plans to appeal. The decision represents a major victory in Edward Rogers’s weekslong power struggle with the company, his mother, Loretta Rogers, and two of his sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers. All three of those family members opposed his efforts to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale. The decision also means the departure of the five independent directors, including Chairman John MacDonald, who opposed Edward Rogers and helped block an attempt in September to force out Natale.

Article content Loretta and her two daughters decried the ruling in a joint statement, saying that it comes a “dangerous time” as Rogers Communications seeks to complete its takeover of Shaw. The company is now faced with the prospect of management changes and a prolonged period of uncertainty, they said. “We are very disappointed with the court’s ruling, which represents a black eye for good governance and shareholder rights and sets a dangerous new precedent for Canada’s capital markets by allowing the independent directors of a public company to be removed with the stroke of a pen,” Loretta and her two daughters said in a joint statement. Representatives of Edward Rogers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article content Lawyers for Edward Rogers said in court that he has promised not to make management changes, pending the appeal of the decision. But it’s widely known that he doesn’t want to keep Natale and he has said in court filings that he has been concerned for a long time about the executive, who has been CEO since April 2017. It’s unusual for a company to change top executives while in the midst of a landmark acquisition. Rogers Communications’ proposed takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc. is the second-largest acquisition by a Canadian company this year. The turmoil already has raised risks for the transaction by lending credence to rival telecom companies’ arguments to regulators that Rogers Communications isn’t fit to govern such a large enterprise, said Richard Leblanc, a professor of governance, law and ethics at York University.

Article content “This infighting is coming at a cost,” he said. Representatives of Shaw declined to comment on the ruling. While the court settled a legal question over Edward Rogers’s authority to unilaterally appoint the board, it’s unlikely to resolve the bitter tensions that fractured one of nation’s wealthiest families and revealed major governance concerns at the telecommunications giant. The Shaw deal, if it is approved by regulators next year, is set to further expand the reach of Rogers Communications, which already has more than 11 million wireless customers — about 30% of Canada’s population. The company also has extensive holdings in cable and internet service, TV broadcasting, radio and sports, including the country’s only Major League Baseball team.

Article content The public company is controlled by a family-owned trust holding about 97% of the voting shares and is chaired by Edward Rogers. That structure triggered an unprecedented corporate succession feud in September when Edward Rogers, citing concerns about Natale’s performance and his ability to lead the company through the Shaw transaction, sought to install then-Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri in the top job. Instead, Edward Rogers’s family members joined five independent directors of the 14-member board to block the change and fire Staffieri on Sept. 29. Three weeks later, the board stripped Edward Rogers of his role as chairman and gave it to lead independent director John MacDonald, a former AT&T executive.

Article content Edward Rogers, as chair of the family trust, retaliated by trying to remove five directors and replace them with his allies through a written shareholder resolution rather than through a more traditional shareholder vote at a meeting. The “new board” subsequently reinstated him as chairman. The company said that board was illegitimate. As a result, for almost two weeks, one of Canada’s largest public companies had two different men claiming to be chairman, and two rival groups claiming to represent the 14-person board. “This is a poster child of what can go wrong with dual-class shares,” Catherine McCall, executive director of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, said in an interview before the ruling was handed down. “It’s a really good example of how when it goes wrong, it can really go wrong.” ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

