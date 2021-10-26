Edward Rogers says Rogers Communications board members had concerns about Joe Natale’s leadership

Edward, the son of founder Ted Rogers, is seeking court approval after creating what amounts to a rival board of directors Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files

Article content Edward Rogers says several members of the board of Rogers Communications Inc., including his mother Loretta, had longstanding concerns about CEO Joe Natale and that there was broad consensus among board members that a leadership review was required.

Article content Edward, the son of founder Ted Rogers, is seeking court approval after creating what amounts to a rival board of directors with five hand-picked independent directors. He has faced harsh criticism from his mother and two sisters who claim his reconstituted board — formed after Edward was stripped of his chairmanship following a failed attempt to replace Natale — is not legitimate. Edward’s statements that he had his mother and sister Martha’s support for the leadership review are contained in an affidavit filed in a British Columbia court where he is seeking to have his board declared the legitimate overseer of the $30-billion telecommunications company. He says he spoke about his concerns regarding Natale’s performance — particularly his ability to integrate rival Shaw Communications, which Rogers was in the process of acquiring for $26 billion including debt — to six board members, including his mother and his sister, over the summer and early September.

Article content “My mother Loretta and sister Martha in particular expressed the firm view that Mr. Natale had had more than four years to prove himself and that it was time for a change,” Edward Rogers said in the affidavit. He added that they “also expressed support” for his suggestion that longtime company chief financial officer Tony Staffieri replace Natale. Staffieri left the company in late September after the plan to remove the Natale was discovered and overruled at an emergency board meeting, according to sources familiar with events. In his affidavit, Rogers said he had a series of confidential discussions to receive advice and feedback on the proposed leadership change, given “the sensitivity of the issue” and waited before discussing it with his other sister Melinda Rogers-Hixon — who opposed the leadership overhaul — because he was concerned the information would get back to Natale.

Article content Photo by Chris Young/The Canadian Press “I did not speak to Melinda earlier because Mr. Natale had told me in the past that she had relayed to him confidential discussions about his performance at the Trust’s Advisory Committee,” Edward said in his affidavit. “I was concerned that the same thing would happen here, but I nevertheless felt it important to bring Melinda into the discussion given her role as Vice-Chair of the Trust and Deputy Chair of the Board (of Rogers Communications).” The trust is the vehicle through which the Rogers family controls nearly 98 per cent of the company’s voting shares. The affidavit says Natale found out about the plan to replace him with Staffieri and presented an ultimatum that only one of them could stay with the company.

