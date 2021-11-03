EDP Renewables acquires majority stake in Sunseap, part of Asia expansion

Article content SINGAPORE/LISBON — EDP Renewables (EDPR) has bought a majority stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group, creating a solid platform for the Portuguese company to accelerate growth in Asia, the CEO of EDP group and EDPR told Reuters. The deal values Sunseap at S$1.1 billion ($816 million) This follows a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-portugals-edp-talks-buy-southeast-asian-renewables-firm-sunseap-2021-10-26 last week that EDPR, 75% owned by Energias de Portugal , Portugal’s biggest utility, was in late-stage talks to buy out the stake held in Sunseap by Thai energy firm Banpu, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a Temasek-backed fund and other investors.

Article content Earlier on Wednesday, Banpu PCL said it had agreed to sell its 47.5% shareholding in Sunseap for about S$490 million, to EDPR, the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer. Banpu is the biggest shareholder in Sunseap. EDPR also agreed to buy the stakes of other shareholders, increasing its position to 87.4% in Sunseap. This share may rise to 91.4% when the deal is concluded. “This acquisition will complement EDPR’s portfolio globally, beyond its current markets, and position it as a powerful platform for growth in Asia-Pacific,” said Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDPR. Funded by Japanese firms and other investors, the decade-old Sunseap is a solar energy system developer, owner and operator in Singapore.