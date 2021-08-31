Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results

“In 2021, we focused on fewer, more targeted strategic initiatives. Achieving two key milestones — a successful proof of concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider and completing multiple, oversubscribed private placements – put us on a stronger trajectory exiting the year,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We’re pleased with our progress over a challenging year and are looking forward to building on the momentum.”

OTTAWA, Ontario — Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSX.V:YFI ) ( OTC Pink:KPIFF ), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended April 30, 2021, which are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). The Company fiscal year-end is April 30, 2021.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless ( www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer SpectrumSlicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of SpectrumSlicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “looking forward” “continuing” “cultivating” “developing” “anticipates”, “continues”, “to build” “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the objectives to expand upon and develop new relationships with new service providers and capture the volume market for Spectrum Slicing are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

