Eddie Jones sees England No 8 Tom Curry as successor to Billy Vunipola | Rugby Union News

Tom Curry fought to have an impact on No 8 for England in his defeat against France

Eddie Jones will persist with the conversion of Tom Curry to No. 8 for the Six Nations game of England with Scotland in the belief that he is the long-term answer in the job.

Jones has once again opted against the selection of an eight specialist in an unchanged training team, denying Alex Dombrandt fit or the powerful Fiji-born Nathan Hughes the opportunity to press his claims for the selection.

With Billy Vunipola discarded from the entire Six Nations with a broken arm, Curry was displaced to the back row for the defeat of Sunday 24-17 by France, but had little impact.

The 21-year-old was a World Cup star last fall, but struggled to tame Les Bleus in Paris on Sunday.

The absence of a specialist for the trip to Murrayfield suggests that Curry continues in his new position and head coach Jones is convinced that he will eventually prosper in the position.

"I think Tom can be a Rodney So & # 39; oialo (all black) player, a mobile and hard-running player who has skills with the ball," Jones said.

"We can't find another Billy, so we won't go that way. Instead, we'll find a different type of player."

"We want this team to be a great team. To do this we need to have the ambition to make players great players."

"Tom is one of those players that we think may be an absolutely exceptional number 8, but it will take time."

"I'm prepared to accept some mistakes for him to learn and become a better eight. We don't have a game selection policy."

"Just look at players like Ellis Genge and how long it has taken him to be a test player: four years."

"They have to go through this learning and sometimes they go through a little pain at the beginning."

Vunipola was clearly missed at the Stade de France, especially for long periods when England strikers hit the lime, but lacked the brute force to achieve the final advance.

"That kind of attack has become a power game and we weren't good in that area," Jones added.

"In the World Cup final we were not good in that area and we were not good there against France. It is an area where we must improve."

"We need to find a way to get more power because we have to transport bodies. We have to find a way to have more variety."