Ed Sheeran’s New Album Equals Has A Release Date

Get your tissues ready, because the king of love songs is back.
Ed Sheeran has announced his latest album = or Equals will be available on October 29.
Ed is staying with the theme of mathematics. His debut album + came out in 2011, followed by x in 2014, and his most recent album ÷ in 2017.
Ed made the announcement on Instagram. “I started writing and recording this album [in] June 2017,” he shared. “Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”
He also timed the announcement with the release of his new song and video for “Visiting Hours,” which is a tribute inspired by the death his friend Michael Gudinski.
“I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it,” he shared.
October 29 is just a few months away, and just in time for pumpkin spice season. We love a man who knows his brand.
