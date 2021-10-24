Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19

“I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.”
“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he wrote.
He continued, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”
Earlier today, it was announced that Ed Sheeran would appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live Nov. 6, following the debut of his fourth studio album, = (pronounced Equals), Oct. 29.
He was set to join host Kieran Culkin, and will now likely provide a virtual performance, although NBC has yet to announce changes.
We wish Ed a speedy recovery! For more information on COVID-19, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here. To find out more about vaccines and their necessity, as well as the Delta variant, click here.
