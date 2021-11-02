Ed Sheeran Game Of Thrones Cameo Reaction

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“It sort of muddied my joy to it.”

If you don’t remember, the superstar singer-songwriter popped up in the first episode of season 7, “Dragonstone,” where he shared a short scene with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).


Jmenternational / Getty Images

While he described the experience of shooting the cameo as “great,” Sheeran also admitted that “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it.”


Trae Patton / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That’s a shame. Sheeran also revealed that part of the reason why he attempted the surprise cameo (which, as it turns out, co-star Sophie Turner accidentally revealed to Williams before shooting) was because Arya Stark was originally supposed to die that season.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“She’s always been awesome,” Sheeran said. “I don’t think they had written the ending yet. It was meant to be her last season but it wasn’t. And as a surprise for her, [they got] me on. So, she was meant to turn up on set. and I was by the fire.”


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Listen to the entire interview here.

