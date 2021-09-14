Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Award Shows

“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else.”
The musician recently revealed just why he doesn’t enjoy attending major ceremony and his reasoning makes a lot of sense.
“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere,” Ed said on Audacy’s The Julia Show.
He continued, “All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye.”
Ed noted that it has “nothing to do with MTV or the award show” and that it happens at every event like the Grammys and American Music Awards.
“It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that…The atmosphere is just not nice…It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it,” Ed candidly admitted.
He added, “People get the same feeling as me at those award shows. I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards.'”
As for the after party once the awards have been distributed? Ed says they’re not any better.
Ed explained that there’s only one exception to his thoughts about award shows — and it has to do with where they’re hosted.
“In England, our award shows are just like, every one gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out,” Ed concluded.
