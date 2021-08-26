Ed Sheeran Bought Elton John A Giant Marble Penis

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“It’s really big, it’s beautifully made.”
What do you buy a man who has everything? A giant marble penis, apparently.
Elton John just revealed that is exactly what his longtime friend Ed Sheeran did for his most recent birthday.
“We’ve been friends for years because I used to manage him…We’re really good friends and kid each other and play tricks on each other,” Elton explained on Hit 109.9’s Carrie and Tommy Show.
He continued, “For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis…It’s really big, it’s beautifully made. It’s solid marble.”
While Elton doesn’t know exactly why Ed chose the gift, he joked that it was perhaps because “I’ve always been a prick.”
When asked if the sculpture was on display in Elton’s home, he said he had to keep it out of sight because of his young children.
“I suggested to David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No we have children,'” Elton explained.
He noted that the marble artwork is now “hidden in an area in the house where” the kids won’t see it.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!