BRASILIA — Rising interest rates in Brazil are likely to slow a recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday.

Speaking at a banking event, Guedes said Brazil could still potentially steam ahead and grow between 3.5% and 4% annually if the government can overcome obstacles to its economic reforms. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)