Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 million in U.S. IPO By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign on the entrance to the Allbirds flagship store is seen in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds Inc said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in its New York initial public offering (IPO).

Allbirds, backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said it priced its IPO of 20.2 mln shares at a price of $15 a piece.

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Nov. 3 under the ticker “BIRD”.

