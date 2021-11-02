ECN Capital Schedules Q3-2021 Conference Call

Article content

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows: