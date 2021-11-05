ECN Capital Announces Closing of $11.25 Million Offering of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Debentures Pursuant to Over-Allotment Option

Article content NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ ECN Capital ”) today announced that, further to its previously announced closing of the offering (the “ Offering ”) of $75 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures due December 31, 2026 (the “ Debentures ”), the syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, and including TD Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP (collectively, the “ Underwriters ”) have exercised their over-allotment option (the “ Over-Allotment Option ”) in full and have purchased an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures (the “ Additional Debentures ”) on the same terms and conditions as the Offering. The additional gross proceeds of $11.25 million from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option brings the total gross proceeds raised from the Offering to $86.25 million.

Article content As previously announced, ECN Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem or repay outstanding securities and/or indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. Further details concerning the Offering are set out in ECN Capital’s prospectus supplement dated October 21, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . About ECN Capital Corp. With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to United States based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and investment funds (collectively, our “ Partners ”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.