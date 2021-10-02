ECB’s Visco Says Price Increases Should Be Only Temporary

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Recent price increases are being driven by commodity inflation and supply-chain snags should prove only temporary, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

In a speech commemorating economist Marcelle De Cecco, Bank of Italy governor Visco said that for now there’s little evidence of higher supply-chain prices being passed through to consumers.

Salary increases should remain subdued given the large number people left out of work from the pandemic, he said, a view that supports the ECB’s forecast that inflation will slow in 2022 after peaking in the coming months.