ECB’s Vasle Sees Growing Risk That Inflation Will Stay Elevated

By Jasmina Kuzmanovic and Carolynn Look

(Bloomberg) —

The likelihood that elevated inflation will become entrenched is increasing, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle.

The Slovenian central bank chief said prices in his country are “basically following the same trend as inflation in the whole euro area,” caused mainly by soaring energy costs and supply shortages.

But he warned there’s a mounting risk that households will internalize higher prices and push them up more by demanding pay rises.