ECB’s Schnabel says bond-buying volume is losing importance

Article content FRANKFURT — The volume of the European Central Bank’s bond purchases is becoming “less important” as the economic outlook improves and the money-printing scheme becomes a tool for guiding rate expectations, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. Schnabel, who also welcomed the recent spike in inflation, was likely to be seen as setting the scene for a further reduction in the pace of bond buying as the euro zone’s economy recovers from a pandemic-induced slump and inflation expectations rise.

Article content The ECB cut the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) this month and is expected to end it in March. It is also running a smaller, older Asset Purchase Programme (APP), which it plans to end “shortly before” raising interest rates. “As the inflation outlook brightens, it becomes less important how much a central bank buys or when a reduction in the pace of net asset purchases starts, but rather when such purchases end,” Schnabel told a Latvian conference. “It is the end date which signals that the conditions for an increase in policy rates are getting closer. The precise sequencing and timing will, of course, require careful guidance when the time has come.” ECB board members used a similar narrative in 2018 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2018/html/ecb.sp180223.en.html as they prepared to stop APP for the first time.