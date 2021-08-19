ECB’s new guidance can boost inflation expectations, Lane says By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s new policy guidance can boost inflation expectations, paving the ground to higher interest rates down the line, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. “The systematic approach to monetary policy embedded in rate forward guidance has the capacity to boost inflation expectations and thereby strengthen inflation dynamics,” Lane said in a blog post. “In turn, stronger inflation dynamics are the key to eventual normalisation of policy rates.”