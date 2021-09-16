ECB’s exit from crisis measures will be “very gradual”: Rehn By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Finland’s central bank governor Olli Rehn speaks during an interview in Helsinki, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Any exit from the European Central Bank’s crisis-fighting measures will be “very gradual” and will ensure that favourable financing conditions are maintained, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

The ECB will debate in December when and how to wind down its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and whether it needs to ramp up other stimulus measures to pick up the slack.

“I’m confident that we will be able to find a viable and meaningful way of ensuring favourable financing conditions when we start our very gradual transition from the crisis measures to the next normal,” Rehn, who sits on the ECB’s rate-setting Governing Council, told a news conference.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR