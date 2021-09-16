ECB’s exit from crisis measures will be “very gradual”: Rehn By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Finland’s central bank governor Olli Rehn speaks during an interview in Helsinki, Finland July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins



HELSINKI (Reuters) – Any exit from the European Central Bank’s crisis-fighting measures will be “very gradual” and will ensure that favourable financing conditions are maintained, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

The ECB will debate in December when and how to wind down its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and whether it needs to ramp up other stimulus measures to pick up the slack.

“I’m confident that we will be able to find a viable and meaningful way of ensuring favourable financing conditions when we start our very gradual transition from the crisis measures to the next normal,” Rehn, who sits on the ECB’s rate-setting Governing Council, told a news conference.