ECB’s de Guindos says ECB could revise upwards economic projections By Reuters

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could revise up its macroeconomic projections for the eurozone again in September after recent solid activity indicators in the third quarter, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
“In a few days, the ECB will release its economic forecasts again, every time we have updated it has been for the better and this may happen again,” De Guindos told a financial event in Spain.
