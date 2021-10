Article content

LISBON — European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno reiterated on Friday that the monetary authority still considered the current preoccupying rise in inflation a temporary phenomenon based on all the analyzes at its disposal. “The analysis is done with the information we have today, next month we will certainly have more information,” he told an event in Lisbon.

(Reporting by Sergio Gonxcalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)