ECB to zoom in on inflation expectations, wages: Lagarde By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks on as she attends a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is closely watching inflation expectations and wage developments as predicting the length of disruptions caused the economy’s post-pandemic reopening is difficult, ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

“We should not overreact to supply shortages or rising energy prices, as our monetary policy cannot directly affect those phenomena,” Lagarde said in a speech.

“But we will pay close attention to wage developments and inflation expectations to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored at 2%,” she said.

Lagarde added that she still expected these “frictions” to be transitory, repeating the bank’s long-standing line that the inflation spike will abate next year.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR