ECB raises growth, inflation projections

Article content

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank

raised its growth and inflation projections for this year and

beyond on Thursday as the euro zone economy recovers more

quickly from a devastating pandemic than most had expected.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the euro zone was on

track for strong growth in the third quarter and that the ECB

sees economic activity at its pre-pandemic level by year-end.

She said that although the inflation outlook for this year

had been revised upwards, to above the ECB’s 2% target, the