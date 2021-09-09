Home Business ECB raises growth, inflation projections

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank

raised its growth and inflation projections for this year and

beyond on Thursday as the euro zone economy recovers more

quickly from a devastating pandemic than most had expected.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the euro zone was on

track for strong growth in the third quarter and that the ECB

sees economic activity at its pre-pandemic level by year-end.

She said that although the inflation outlook for this year

had been revised upwards, to above the ECB’s 2% target, the

current increase was expected to be temporary and that

medium-term inflation was seen still well below target.

Risks to growth were “broadly balanced,” Lagarde said, with

the ECB maintaining its risk assessment even as analysts have

warned of headwinds from the Delta variant of COVID-19, China’s

slowdown, and persistent bottlenecks in the global economy that

have held back production in some sectors.

In what it describes as the baseline scenario, the ECB

expects GDP to expand by 5% this year, above the 4.6% seen in

June, while growth next year is seen at 4.6%, largely unchanged

from the ECB’s previous 4.7% projection.

Its inflation forecast for this year was raised sharply,

mostly because of higher commodities prices, production

bottlenecks and a surge in consumption. But consumer price

growth further down its projection horizon remains below 2%, a

mark it has undershot for almost a decade.

Inflation is now seen averaging 2.2% this year, above the

1.9% projected in June, while in 2022 it is seen at 1.7% against

an earlier projection for 1.5% and in 2023 at 1.5%, against

1.4%.

The following are the ECB’s quarterly growth and inflation

projections through 2023. Figures in brackets are the ECB’s

previous forecasts from June.

The ECB targets inflation at 2%.

2021 2022 2023

GDP growth 5.0% (4.6%) 4.6% (4.7%) 2.1 (2.1%)

Inflation 2.2% (1.9%) 1.7% (1.5%) 1.5 (1.4%)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans and

John Stonestreet)

