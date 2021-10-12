ECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

Article content

PRAGUE — Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday.

“I do not feel guilty of any crime,” Kazimir, who served as finance minister before taking the central bank post in 2019, said in an emailed statement that followed a media report that he had been charged.

Slovak news website www.aktuality.sk, citing several unidentified sources, reported that Kazimir was charged in a case related to an alleged bribe for the country’s former head of tax administration who has been charged in several cases and is now cooperating with investigators.