ECB plans new bank inspections focussing on profits and tech By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is planning new inspections at the banks it supervises to check their technology and their ability to generate profits, the ECB’s top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.
“The sustainability of banks’ business models continues to be one of our supervisory priorities,” Enria said. “Further engagement with banks and supervisory activities are also expected in the area of digitalisation, including the launch of pilot inspections.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.