ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates in Q3 in 2022 or anytime soon afterwards, De Cos says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates in the third quarter of 2022, as the market is starting to anticipate, or any time soon afterwards, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

“Our analysis does not support that our forward guidance conditions are met at a time when financial markets are currently anticipating the first interest rate hike, around the third quarter of 2022, nor does it support that these conditions will be met at an early date after that,” De Cos told a financial event in Spain.

De Cos also said a recent surge in inflation was “transitory” though added that factors behind it, such as a hike in energy prices, could be more persistent than initially estimated, adding there was high uncertainty about its duration.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR