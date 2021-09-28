eCash Shows Positive Trend — XEC May Hit a Breakout Soon By CoinQuora

- eCash coin is showing an upward trend with a gain of around 13.22%.
- In the last 24 hours, its trading volume reached $172 million.
eCash, derived from ABC, is in an uptrend. As the crypto market continues to gradually pick up from its plunge in the last few weeks, some coins have begun to see a little green. XEC is one of these coins.
With a price surge of 13.22%, the eCash coin is signaling a steady climb as of the time of writing. Further, XEC is currently trading at $0.0002742 and has accrued a total market capitalization of $5,169,262,913.
So…
