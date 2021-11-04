EBRD sees Russian economy growing 3% in 2022, notes sanctions risk By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the skyline of the capital Moscow in Russia, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrey Kuzmin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian economy will grow 3.0% in 2022 after expanding 4.3% this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday, pointing to geopolitical risks that could cloud the economic outlook.

The Russian economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels after its sharpest contraction in 11 years of 3% in 2020. But it may now face headwinds from a possible drop in prices for oil, its main export, and numerous interest rate hikes.

In a report on regional economic prospects, EBRD said the Russian economy is boosted by social spending programmes that are facilitated by higher commodity revenues. But forecasts are subject to a number of risks.

It pointed at “geopolitical tensions, notably the risk of further sanctions, and volatility in oil and gas prices and demand.”

EBRD’s forecasts are in line with those of the Russian central bank that expects gross domestic product to grow by 4.0-4.5% in 2021 and by 2.0-3.0% a year in 2022-2024.

EBRD provided the following forecasts for Russia and other countries:

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR