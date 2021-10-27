EBay beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) -EBay Inc on Wednesday exceeded market estimates for quarterly revenue as customers used its auction and e-commerce platform to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to $2.50 billion in the third quarter from $2.26 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.46 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company has doubled down on its core auction and e-commerce business in recent years through deals in a bid to fend off rising competition from industry behemoth Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) and upstarts such as Etsy (NASDAQ:) Inc.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue to grow in a range of 3% to 5% and projected adjusted profit between 97 cents and $1.01 per share.

