EasyJet reports 93% take-up of $1.6 bln rights issue

LONDON — British airline easyJet said it had received acceptances from investors for 93% of the new shares it sold as part of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.64 billion) fully underwritten rights issue designed to help fund its recovery from the pandemic.

The airline announced the cash call, its second during 18 months of COVID-19, earlier this month, at the same time as revealing it had rejected a takeover approach from an unnamed suitor, believed to be low cost rival Wizz Air.

EasyJet’s biggest shareholder, the family of founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, decided not to participate in the rights issue, and their stake is set to reduce to around 15% from 25% when the shares go live at 0800 GMT on Tuesday.