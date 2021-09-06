Easy Group Announces to Build a Strong Quarter

The company announced its plan for the coming semester on Aug. 19 in an open symposium. The programme takes into account the current and future online and in-person learning environment and provides academic support for students in a universally specialized curriculum to support academic success.

TORONTO — Canada’s vaccination program has been successful by many measures but with the uncertainty of the future, many educational institutions are opting to leave their options open. As students begin heading back to campus, Easy Group Inc. is looking to build a strong quarter.

“Regardless of whether students are learning on-campus or off-campus, they still need help.” said Alex Guo, principal of UTSG Campus at Easy Edu. “Over the past year we have learned to be as innovative as the technologies that surround us. We needed to learn what people were using, how they interacted and what made the most comfortable when learning.”

“In the fall, we are really hoping that more and more universities and colleges will be open for business as usual.” Alex Added. “We will be ready to serve students no matter what happens. “

“There was a time when online learning and online studying was seen as being on the fringe— online diplomas or degrees were looked down upon. Covid-19 has actually been a catalyst in a sense— helping us to get to where were headed anyway— a technological world where quality education can be delivered and received from anywhere in the world!” Alex explained.

“Maintaining academic integrity is our always and only choice. In terms of our developing trend and market share, Easy Group’s only choice is to be a defender of academic integrity,” expressed Dongyu Mao, Easy EDU Director of Academics. “It is without a doubt that our growth largely stem from our most stringent academic standards and academic persistence.”

About Easy Group Inc.

Easy Group Inc. was founded in Toronto in 2014 as a best in-class tutoring service for international students. Easy Group has 3 pillars that guide its mission: Integrity, Inclusivity and Innovation.

