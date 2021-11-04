East St. Louis Mother Faces Child Endangerment Charges In Connection With Fire That Killed Her Five Children

Update: Months ago, an East St. Louis community banned together to support a young mother Sabrina Dunigan, after she lost her five children due to an apartment fire. On August 6th, which happened to be her birthday, Sabrina left her children inside the apartment to pick up her boyfriend. When she returned home, she arrived and saw her second-story apartment in flames.

As we previously reported, her father, Greg Dunigan, and his wife, Vanicia Mosley, lived in the apartment but could not rescue the children. Vanicia, blind, had to jump from the second story, and Greg attempted to rescue the children but said the fire was already too bad in the area where the children were. While the death of the children not only took the community by shock, photos of the children’s caskets at their memorial service also went viral on social media, leaving many people to want justice for the children.

However, it looks like the tragedy, in this case, is ongoing as Sabrina faces charges in the death of her five children, Loy-el Dunigan, 2; Jabari Johnson, 4; twin 8-year-old girls, Heaven and Neveah “Veah” Dunigan; and Deontae Davis, 9. According to STL Today online court records for St. Clair County show, Sabrina is facing five counts of endangering the life/health of a child, which is a felony charge.

Online court records also indicate there are pending grand jury actions in the case. The deadly fire has been under investigation by the Illinois state fire marshal’s office, and it continues to raise the question of if the children were home alone, which was originally suspected.

As the investigation continues, reports also show that Sabrina and her father both suspected that the incident was a result of an electrical fire and lack of smoke detectors. The landlord, however, denied the claim saying he put smoke detectors in all of his rental properties.

As of right now, there is no court date set, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

