Easing taper fears lift stocks to 6-week highs

Article content A rally in China shares pushed an index of emerging market shares to six-week highs on Monday, while a dollar lingering near one-month low gave a lift to emerging currencies. MSCI’s Asia-heavy gauge of EM shares rose 0.6% as Chinese blue-chips rose almost 2% as the country’s plan to set up a new stock exchange in Beijing boosted hopes of support to technologically innovative small- and medium-size enterprises. Overall optimism was high as weak U.S. jobs growth numbers increased risk appetite as it signaled the Federal Reserve may not rush to taper stimulus. Indian stocks hit record highs.

Article content “Friday’s U.S. employment data substantially lowered the risks of a Fed taper this year, which is playing out well in Asian equity markets this morning,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA, adding that heightened expectations of stimulus given weak data out for Japan and China last week also keep sentiment buoyed. Volumes are likely to be lower than usual with U.S. markets shut for a holiday. Western European indexes also opened higher, bolstering gains for EM bourses trading in European hours. Russia’s MOEX scaled new peaks, up 0.3%, while South Africa’s top 40 companies index snapped a three-day losing streak. South Africa’s rand lifted off one-month lows, up 0.4%, ahead of GDP data on Tuesday, while Turkey’s lira firmed 0.6% after taking a hit on Friday as a surge in inflation above the benchmark interest rate to 19.25% left investors speculating about the bank’s move later this month.