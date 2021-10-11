Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Alaska Peninsula

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, was at a depth of 51 km (31.68 miles), EMSC said.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.