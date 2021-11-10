Early Ethereum Name Service (ENS) adopters rewarded with a hefty five-figure airdrop By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Early adopters in the cryptocurrency market have once again been rewarded for their bravery and exploration after the popular Name Service protocol, which issues nonfungible tokens that double as Ethereum addresses and web domains, distributed an airdrop for its new ENS decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) token.

The resulting airdrop translated to an instant five-figure payday for many holders and there are those who would have registered multiple ENS addresses to multiple wallets, meaning some holders are in possession of a six-figure airdrop.

ENS token distribution chart. Source: ENS
Top 5 ENS delegates by votes. Source: Tally
ENS/USD 1-hour chart. Source: CoinGecko
ENS airdrop statistics. Source: Dune Analytics