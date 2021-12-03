Early 2000s Stars Are Thriving

This just warms my broken heart and wilted soul.
If you were alive during the ’90s/early 2000s I’ll be happy to report that all of our favorite girls are thriving in 2021.
First and foremost, after 13 years, Britney is free.
She just celebrated her 40th birthday with her super hot fiancé.
And, just, isn’t it nice to see her genuinely happy again?
The only thing missing is the tie!
Jessica Simpson just recorded new music for the first time in years.
AND she’s gained total control of her fashion brand.
Paris Hilton just got married or the first time.
Lindsay Lohan just got engaged.
She’s also acting again and starring in a new Netflix Christmas movie.
Nicole Richie just celebrated her daughter’s 13th birthday with a photo of her at three months old.
Christina Aguilera is releasing her second Spanish language album.
Kelly Clarkson is *the most* successful talk show host.
Mariah Carey is about to go #1 again.
Sarah Michelle Gellar just celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary to FPJ.
Hilary Duff just had her third baby, and is starring in How I Met Your Father.
Mandy Moore is now a mom.
Not to mention her wildly successful acting career.
Beyoncé continues to win Grammys.
Pink is nominated for a Grammy.
Jennifer Lopez is starring in a movie about being a fictional pop star called Marry Me.
She also seems happy.
Ciara was just invited to the White House.
Reese Witherspoon has fully grown kids, like where has the time gone?
And last but certainly not least, I’m sure you were wondering about this one, but Willa Ford seems well!