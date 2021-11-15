E-scooter firm TIER buys Nextbike in bid to expand offerings By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: E-scooters of Tier Mobility, a start-up for shared micro-mobility services, are parked in Cologne, Germany, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Berlin-based e-scooter operator TIER Mobility has bought bike-sharing firm Nextbike to create Europe’s largest provider of shared lightweight vehicles, the companies said on Monday.

The deal, which will bring rentable bicycles, e-bicycles, e-scooters, e-mopeds and cargo bikes into one network, could mark the first big acquisition in a likely period of consolidation in the highly fragmented industry, with smaller players getting snapped up over the next 12 months.

Earlier this year, U.S. urban mobility firm Lime raised $523 million from investors to scale up production and announced a stock market listing in 2022, while Estonian start-up Bolt launched e-scooter services in nine German cities.

The companies said combining Nextbike’s infrastructure and TIER’s financial power, bolstered by a recent financing round of $200 million that brought TIER’s valuation to $2 billion, should allow them to operate in 400 cities with 250,000 vehicles.

“The acquisition of Nextbike – with its unrivalled experience and relationships across hundreds of cities – is a unique opportunity to take bikeshare to the next level,” TIER Chief Executive Lawrence Leuschner said in a statement.

TIER and Nextbike declined to give financial details of the transaction.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR