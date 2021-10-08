Dye & Durham won’t pursue management’s take-private proposal following strategic review

Management at Dye & Durham Ltd. has reversed course on its plan to take the company private, instead opting for the “status quo.”

The Toronto-based legal-technology company said on Friday it had completed a strategic review, prompted by the management-led takeover proposal, and it would continue to pursue its acquisition-fuelled growth strategy as a public company. The offer came in May, less than a year after Dye & Durham made its public market debut.

The company also handed over 6.8 million stock options to chief executive officer Matthew Proud to “further align the interest of the Chief Executive Officer with that of shareholders,” it said in a statement.

Proud’s company Plantro Ltd. owns nine per cent of Dye & Durham, making it one of the company’s largest shareholders, according to Bloomberg data.

The company also announced it had entered into a new $1.8-billion committed senior secured credit facility to repay existing debts and boost its acquisition strategy.