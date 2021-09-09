Home Business dYdX exchange releases governance token, making its airdrop worth up to $100K...

dYdX exchange releases governance token, making its airdrop worth up to $100K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
dYdX exchange releases governance token, making its airdrop worth up to $100K

Airdrops have been a fan-favorite in the cryptocurrency ecosystem for years because they offer projects a way to reward early adopters and increase token distribution.

The latest project to surprise its community of supporters with retroactive rewards for its newly minted token is dYdX, a non-custodial decentralized derivatives exchange that operates on a layer-2 version of the (ETH) network.

DYDX/USD 5-min chart. Source: CoinGecko
Airdrop token distribution. Source: dYdX Foundation